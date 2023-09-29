The Philadelphia Eagles enter Week 4 fresh from a convincing win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They led pretty much the whole way against an overmatched Bucs unit. Consequently, they preserved their unbeaten record. Now, they'll get a chance to make it four straight wins as they face the Washington Commanders. As the Eagles prepare to face the Commanders, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles Beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3

Three weeks have passed by, and the 2023 NFL season has seen the Eagles secure three wins! Their recent victory on Monday Night Football showcased their status as one of the premier teams in the league. Although their performance wasn't flawless, the Eagles' 25-11 triumph over the Buccaneers stands out as their most impressive showing in this early season. Now, the question arises: what lies ahead?

The defense asserted its dominance, while the offense operated with efficiency. Special teams displayed a newfound spark that had yet to be witnessed. While some scoring opportunities were missed, the Eagles clearly outperformed their opponents on the field. Entering Week 4, the Eagles continue to be odds-on favorites against the Commanders.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Philadelphia Eagles as they face the Washington Commanders in Week 4.

1. Jalen Hurts Plays Strong Again

Jalen Hurts has not exactly been a force of nature so far this season. However, he should have a breakout performance in their upcoming Week 4 matchup against the Commanders. Despite a mixed showing in the previous game, where he threw for 277 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, Hurts has shown significant improvement as a passer this season. The Commanders' vulnerable secondary, allowing an average of 285.3 passing yards per game, presents an ideal opportunity for Hurts to achieve a career-high in passing yards. He should exploit this matchup and deliver an impressive aerial display. We have Hurts going for over 290 total yards with two touchdowns.

2. The Eagles Sack Sam Howell Thrice

Anticipate a formidable and relentless performance from the Eagles defense as they prepare to face the Commanders in Week 4. The Commanders' offensive line has been grappling with serious issues. They conceded an average of 3.3 sacks per game, leaving their quarterback exposed and vulnerable. This glaring weakness is likely to be fully exploited by the Eagles' dynamic defensive lineup.

Leading the charge for the Eagles' defense are a trio of standout players who have been instrumental in their success. Jordan Davis, with his imposing size and explosive power, is a force to be reckoned with on the defensive line. Josh Sweat's lightning-quick bursts off the edge make him a constant threat to opposing quarterbacks. Meanwhile, Jalen Carter's versatility and ability to disrupt plays in the backfield have made him a standout performer. Together, these three defensive stalwarts form a formidable foundation for the Eagles' pass rush.

With such an impressive defensive front, the Eagles are well-positioned to wreak havoc in the Commanders' backfield. Expect them to consistently apply pressure on the opposing quarterback, leading to a minimum of three sacks during the game. Whether it's through sheer force or well-timed blitzes, the Eagles are poised to make life exceedingly difficult for the Commanders' offense.

3. D'Andre Swift Explodes for 150+ Yards

Running back D'Andre Swift is set to shine in the Week 4 clash against the Washington Commanders. In the previous game against Tampa Bay, Swift amassed an impressive 130 rushing yards on 16 carries and added eight receiving yards. With Kenneth Gainwell's return having a limited impact, Swift has solidified his role as the lead running back. He has accumulated a remarkable 305 rushing yards in the last two games, showcasing his agility and explosiveness. While his receiving yards have been modest, Swift's effectiveness as a runner positions him as the key figure in Philadelphia's backfield, primed for another outstanding performance, including over 150 total yards and a touchdown.

4. Olamide Zaccheaus Steps In and Steps Up

Jalen Hurts DIMES Zaccheaus for SIX! 📺 ABC, ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/b0iug9yjkn — ESPN (@espn) September 26, 2023

Olamide Zaccheaus made a significant impact in Monday's victory over the Buccaneers. He caught two of three targets for 58 yards and a touchdown. Notably, the Eagles had not targeted Zaccheaus in his first two games as an Eagle. His increased involvement was due to the absence of Quez Watkins, the team's third wide receiver. He remains nursing a hamstring injury. If Watkins or even DeVonta Smith continues to miss games, Zacchaeus should receive occasional passes. However, take note that the majority of wide receiver targets for the Eagles go to AJ Brown. As such, we have Zacchaeus good for around 60 yards and another touchdown.

Looking Ahead

As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for their Week 4 matchup against the Washington Commanders, these four bold predictions could play a significant role in determining the outcome of the game. The Eagles' recent success, combined with their favorable matchups and key player performances, make them a strong contender to come out on top in this game. If the Eagles can execute their game plan and capitalize on the Commanders' weaknesses, they should be able to secure another impressive victory and continue their winning streak.