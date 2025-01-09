Going into Sunday's playoff matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles receiver AJ Brown's injury status remains a hot topic. And while Brown practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday, he received an intriguing update, per Jeff McLane on X.

“Do not see A.J. Brown at practice,” McLane wrote. “The #Eagles WR was listed as limited (knee/rest) on Wednesday, suggesting he left early. He has been dealing with a knee for a few weeks, but also had the week off.”

Following his initial post, McLane elaborated on Brown's possibility of seeing the field Sunday.

“The expectation is that A.J. Brown will play on Sunday, from what I understand. But he’s obviously dealing with a knee issue and will receive maintenance.”

Then, wrapping up his report on the Eagles' star receiver, McLane explained the receiver's absence from Thursday's practice.

“A little more on A.J. Brown: He will be DNP for practice today,” McLane wrote. “The #Eagles are limiting his workload so he’s as close to 100 percent as possible by Sunday.”

Joining other regular starters in Week 18, Brown was held out of the Eagles' 20-13 win over the New York Giants. With that, his knee has had even more time to heal.

However, given the stakes of each game moving forward, the Eagles clearly want their star receiver to be as healthy as possible against the Packers.

Though they don't take the field for a few more days, the Eagles are approaching the receiver's knee injury with extreme caution. When he doesn't have to practice, he won't, so he's closer to 100% on Sunday.

Given the nature of his injury, rest is a key ingredient for recovery.

And as an NFL veteran, his participation in practice isn't as necessary as a first-or-second-year player.

This is Brown's third season with Jalen Hurts and the Eagles after being traded from the Tennessee Titans, so it's safe to say he's not in dire need of every rep in practice.

However, he could be missing out on valuable reps if there are any significant new offensive installs heading into their Wildcard matchup.

It's a double-edged sword, surely.

Regardless, Brown won't be practicing on Thursday, but— given the reasoning behind it— Eagles fans shouldn't worry too much.