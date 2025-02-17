Fresh off their historical win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are flying high into the offseason. And even though it may not seem like many games are played during the season, the sheer grind of the NFL schedule warrants several weeks of football hiatus — even if those on the sidelines would rather get back to action.

Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks is ready for training camp to begin, as he posted on X. Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown is, well.. not quite as ready, it seems.

Brown hyped up the Philadelphia faithful during the Super Bowl parade, so it should come as no surprise that fans (and members of the media) are ready to see him and the Eagles back on the field. There's nothing wrong with wanting to take a little break — especially if it's well deserved. With a 14-3 regular-season record and an NFC East title to complement their Lombardi Trophy, it's safe to say Brown and the Eagles have earned their break.

The Eagles' WR Brown was limited, by various injuries, to only 13 regular season games this year. Nonetheless, the 27-year-old Brown logged over 1,000 receiving yards for the fifth time out of six seasons, and his catch percentage of 69.1 is the highest mark of his career. Drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2019, Brown played in 36 games across three seasons for the Titans. Brown was the big name in the Titans-Eagles blockbuster trade back in April 2022.

Philadelphia's roster could look a bit different by the time we do get to training camp. Several Eagles starters from the Super Bowl are due to hit free agency, including star linebacker Zack Baun. The defensively savvy Eagles must re-sign a few key players if they want to seriously defend their title in the 2025-26 season.

For those counting down the days, NFL training camps will open in mid-July. That's about 150 or so days.