By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

There’s likely no person more vindicated over the Tennessee Titans’ recent firing of GM Jon Robinson than their former wide receiver AJ Brown.

That’s why when Brown tweeted out an image of his new “Terminator” shirt up for sale just hours after the firing was announced, fans couldn’t help but connect the dots that he helped “terminate” his former boss.

The Eagles, after all, were fresh off a 35-10 demolition on the Titans so it’s not like AJ Brown didn’t have every right to gloat.

AJ Brown dropping terminator merch on the same day Jon Robinson gets fired can’t be a coincidence😂 https://t.co/MHYBu2cCa6 — Bryson🐻 (@BrysonWright3) December 6, 2022

However, AJ Brown himself was adamant that the timing of his merch drop had nothing to do with Jon Robinson’s firing. In a now-deleted tweet, he pointed to the red eye being featured on the shirt as something he’s had for weeks prior with the shirt also being made days before the Titans’ announcement, via Mike Moraitis of Titans Wire:

“I will never kick another man while he’s down,” AJ Brown said. “The shirts was made few days ago. My eye has been red for two weeks now. That’s not who I am.”

It’s not like AJ Brown needs to announce to the world that he “won” the breakup against the his former employers. His Eagles are 11-1 through Week 13 and own the best record in the NFL. Results clearly speak for themselves.

Winning on the football field with a new uniform on was the best possible revenge AJ Brown could have possible hoped for if he was feeling any sort of resentment towards the Titans’ front office.