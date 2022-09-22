The Eagles fantasy football sleeper you need to start in Week 3

While the Philadelphia Eagles have been crushing it on the football field through the still-young NFL season, with the team securing their second-straight win of the season via a dominant blowout of the Minnesota Vikings in their first trip back to Lincoln Financial Field since January of 2018 – whatever happened in that game? – the team’s fantasy football efforts have been even better.

From A.J. Brown’s dominant 155 yards on 10 catches performance in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions to Jalen Hurts’ incredible effort against the Vikings that saw him pass for 333 yards, run for 57 more yards, and record three total touchdowns, the Eagles have consistently found themselves with some of the top performers in each of the last two weeks of NFL action. Heck, even the Eagles’ defense, which was just alright in Week 1, turned in a huge effort in Week 2, thanks in no small part to the play of Darius Slay, Avonte Maddox, Josh Sweat, and Fletcher Cox, with fans rapidly snatching the unit up if it remained available in free agency.

But which member of the Eagles roster should fantasy players look to start in Week 3 who maybe isn’t quite so obvious? Sure, if you employ Hurts, Brown, Dallas Goedert, and DeVonta Smith, they are basically must-starts no matter the week, but is there a player who may not be an obvious must-start but could be in line for a massive effort in Week 3? Well, unless you have serious emotional stock in Quez Watkins, who was the beneficiary of a massive touchdown catch in Week 2, the answer is obvious: Miles Sanders.

Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders has a chance to run wild.

Through the first two games of the 2022 NFL season, the Washington Commanders haven’t exactly been stout against the run. Call it a byproduct of the team’s exodus of interior talent in free agency, but through two games, Washington has allowed an average of 157 rushing yards per game, which ranks 28th league-wide, according to Pro-Football-Reference.

While Washington hasn’t allowed a single 100-yard rusher, which is nice, the team allowed an average yards-per-rush of 6.8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1, with the longest run of the game being just 27 yards, and allowed an average yards-per-rush of 8.0 in Week 2 against the Lions, which was inflated ever so slightly with two 50-yard runs but would have still been a 3.68 yards-per-rush average with the runs removed.

With all eyes turned to Hurts heading into Week 3, as the third-year signal-caller has the potential to rip off big plays with both his arms and legs, Sanders has the potential to sneak in under the radar and continue his deceptively solid efforts in Philly’s first divisional bout of the season.

Averaging 88 yards on 15 rushing attempts per game on the ground, Sanders is off to the best start of his career with Philadelphia and has the potential to keep that momentum moving forward in Week 3. He’s an effective weapon in the passing game, has big-play potential anytime he touches the ball rusher, and even now, through just three games of action, looks like the perfect read-option partner for Hurts when Nick Sirianni wants to keep a defense guessing and play the numbers game to his strengths. If you have Sanders sitting on the bench, see him on the waiver wire, or can snag him for cheap via trade, the potential for a breakout game in Week 3 is very much there.