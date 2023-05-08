Following three days full of surprises, the 2023 NFL Draft is now in the rearview mirror. With 259 players hearing their names called, they now know where they will start their professional careers in the league. Seven of them will be with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. With hopes of going further this year, the front office might go for some extra bodies in free agency.

Following a breakout season by quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles made it all the way to Super Bowl LVII. Unfortunately for the Birds, they were not a match for MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, losing 38-35 on a last-minute field goal.

To make matters worse, Philadelphia should look very different in the upcoming 2023 season. The team ended up losing many key players in the 2023 offseason.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson signed with the Detroit Lions after co-leading the league with six interceptions in his lone season with the Eagles.

Starting running back Miles Sanders is on his way to the Carolina Panthers. Notably, one of the top defenders in the 2023 free-agency class, Javon Hargrave signed a four-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

While the team did make some huge selections in the draft, including Georgia’s defensive tackle Jalen Carter in the top 10, Philadelphia could still be after some help from veterans.

With all that in mind, here are three free agents that the Philadelphia Eagles should target after the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. OT Isaiah Wynn

A big part of Philadelphia’s success in 2022 was its offense. Thanks to Hurts, the team finished in the top 10 of multiple offensive categories, including rushing attempts, yards and scores. Still, the Birds could try to improve the offensive line even more.

Hurts suffered 38 sacks, which was the eighth-most in the league despite missing two games in the regular season. Because of that, the Eagles selected offensive tackle Tyler Steen from Alabama in the third round of the draft.

Since Steen is still very young and might need some time to develop, the front office should consider bringing in another veteran with starting potential. One name that emerges as a possibility is Isaiah Wynn from the New Orleans Patriots.

He has dealt with injuries for most of his career, which included him missing his entire rookie year. Last season, he appeared in just nine games.

Although he has limited time on the field, a fresh start could be a good option for him. Also, Wynn could be a valuable backup in case he needs some extra time to recover.

2. CB Marcus Peters

Another area that the Eagles should consider adding some new players is the secondary. Regarding cornerbacks, the Birds chose Kelee Ringo out of Georgia in the fourth round. At the age of 20, the rookie might still need some time to be fully prepared to be a key contributor.

One option that could help the secondary until Ringo is ready is free agent Marcus Peters, formerly of the Baltimore Ravens.

The veteran is still trying to bounce back from his injury-prone years. However, at age 30, he showed he still has some of his Pro Bowl and All-Pro years in him and can provide value to some organizations.

In 13 games this past season, he totaled 47 tackles with 35 being solo. He also had two tackles for loss, a quarterback hit and two forced and recovered fumbles. He recorded an interception against the New England Patriots in Week 2.

Peters would bring plenty of experience, including 11 playoff games under his belt. He could serve as a mentor to the young defenders in Philadelphia, including Ringo.

Since he just came off a big contract with the Ravens, he could be after a title opportunity rather than a big paycheck. This makes the Eagles a possible destination for Peters.

1. WR Jarvis Landry

Finally, the Birds could go after more offensive weapons for Hurts’ arsenal. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are the main receivers on the roster, but Philadelphia could add a potential WR3 at the right price.

The team did not select any wide receiver or tight end in the draft, so it might pursue some names in free agency.

A veteran who fits the description is Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowler spent last season with the New Orleans Saints. In nine games, he totaled 25 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown.

For his career, Landry has 116 starts across nine seasons. He has a total of 713 catches for 7,870 yards and 38 touchdowns. He also has 233 yards and five scores on the ground.

As he remains unsigned after months in free agency, the Eagles might be able to get him on a team-friendly deal. If that is the case, the team would add depth and experience to the receiving group, keeping it a strong aspect of Philadelphia’s game.