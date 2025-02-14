During Friday's Super Bowl 59 celebration parade for the Philadelphia Eagles, two people were shot in the Spring Garden neighborhood, according to Jessica MacAulay and Christine Mattson of CBS News Philadelphia. The victims' condition is unknown, as there are little details available at this time, but police are searching for a suspect.

This marks the second year in a row that tragedy stuck at a victory parade. A woman was killed and many others were injured last year when multiple individuals opened gunfire near Kansas City, Missouri's Union Station during the Chiefs' championship parade. It is not yet known what led to the Philadelphia shooting.

Naturally, the day started jubilantly, with Eagles players, employees, their families and fans all coming together to bask in last Sunday's 40-22 victory versus Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Things have obviously taken a dark turn, as authorities scramble to get control of this situation.

Prayers are with the two victims and all those affected by this crime. Many parents surely brought their children to the parade to witness what can be a once-in-a-lifetime moment, but instead, they must now soothe their fear in the aftermath of another parade shooting.

Rowdy Eagles fans took over Broad Street after the Super Bowl 59 win, climbing up traffic polls and flooding the area. But few people expected something like this to occur, especially given that security would presumably be tighter in light of what happened in KC. No matter how much manpower big cities have at their disposal, there is always a chance that mayhem will break loose.

Hopefully, Philadelphia gets more clarity soon, regarding both the status of the victims and the perpetrator's whereabouts.