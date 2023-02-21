A.J. Brown was an integral part of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl run this year but he almost wasn’t.

During an episode of Raw Room, Brown discussed the process of the days leading up to him being traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Eagles. Philadelphia’s quarterback Jalen Hurts, according to Brown, called the former Titan and wanted to gage what level of interest he had in joining forces in Philadelphia. Brown said he received a phone call from his agent an hour after his chat with Hurts and found out the Eagles were pushing hard to acquire him.

Brown said both the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets were also in on the trade talks with Tennessee before his agents and the Eagles landed on what a contract extension would like if he were to move on to Philadelphia. He admitted he was hurt by the Titans’ willingness to move on from him, especially in the late stages of the negotiations. Brown said on the episode he wanted to be in Tennessee but found out from his agents the Titans were not budging on the amount of money it would take to keep him with the franchise.

The rest is history.

Brown signed a four-year, $100 million contract extension upon being traded to the Eagles and ended up having a career year. His 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns garnered him a second team All-Pro selection and an MVP vote.

The Chiefs ended up winning the Super Bowl, with one of the narratives being they didn’t need to have a world class No. 1 wide receiver next to All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce to take home the Lombardi Trophy.