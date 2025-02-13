On Sunday night, Philadelphia Eagles fans finally got to bask in all of the glory after winning Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22. Among the crowd was a fan celebrating the Eagles' success while also envisioning his NFL future. That fan was Abdul Carter, a standout linebacker from Penn State and lifelong Eagles supporter.

“DEFENSE WINS CHAMPIONSHIPS!!!” Carter posted, making it clear where he believes he belongs in the 2025 NFL Draft: at the top.

But it wasn’t just his words that had fans' attention—Carter’s custom Eagles sweatshirt, with his name and number, caught the eye of many. The sweatshirt, a personalized nod to his childhood team, sparked dreams of a potential draft-day miracle. Carter’s heart has always been with the Eagles, and his post-Super Bowl celebrations sparked speculation about playing for the team he’s always admired.

Abdul Carter's Bright NFL Future

Carter is projected as a top pick, meaning the Eagles would have to trade up or hope for an unlikely scenario to select him with the 32nd pick.

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, Carter’s name will be high on the list of defensive prospects. His dominant performance at Penn State has made him one of the most coveted players.

The possibility of Abdul Carter donning an Eagles uniform continues to captivate the hearts of Philly fans. Whether or not he ends up with his hometown team, the connection is undeniable. From a lifelong Eagles fan to a top draft prospect, Carter’s journey shows just how far he’s come.

With linebackers Zach Baun and Oren Burks, alongside edge rusher and Super Bowl hero Josh Sweat, set to be free agents, there might be a need.

Carter's future in the NFL is bright. While the Eagles may need a miracle to select him, the dream of him wearing the Eagles' green feels possible. For now, Philadelphia holds its breath, hoping that somehow, Carter’s destiny and the Eagles’ defense will collide in a way that feels straight out of a storybook.