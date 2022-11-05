AJ Brown fined $10,609 for literally pointing at opposing defenders

You might as well call the NFL the No Fun League instead of the National Football League. Star WR AJ Brown, who is balling out this season for the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles was fined $10,609 for literally pointing at defenders last weekend in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The officials saw that as taunting.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“The NFL fined Eagles WR AJ Brown $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct – pointing at defenders after his third touchdown in last week’s blowout win over the Steelers. Brown was flagged for taunting.”

That’s just brutal. I mean, it’s not going to hurt Brown’s wallet, but it just seems unnecessary. The wideout tore apart the Steelers defense last Sunday, grabbing six receptions for 156 yards and three touchdowns, arguably his best game of the campaign yet.

On the year, Brown has reeled in 43 catches for 718 yards and six touchdowns. He’s averaging 16.7 yards per reception, too. The 25-year-old has been everything the Eagles would’ve hoped for, forming an elite partnership with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

While the taunting is all fun for players in the league, AJ Brown could tone it down to avoid forking out more money to the NFL, but we’ll see. Philly has the weekend off after taking down the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football, 29-17. Brown had another solid night, with four catches for 59 yards and a lone score.

The Eagles have more than a week off as they face the Washington Commanders in Week 10 on Monday Night Football in an NFC East showdown at home in the City of Brotherly Love.