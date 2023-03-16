The Philadelphia Eagles are welcoming back star cornerback Darius Slay after tough contract negotiations. Wide receiver AJ Brown is certainly happy to hear the news.

Slay’s wife broke the news on Twitter Wednesday night before the Eagles star confirmed it himself. Brown’s reaction to the news invoked laughter from those on social media.

Brown went on to clarify that Mrs. Slay makes banana pudding for the Eagles on Fridays. It’s a weekly tradition that can be traced back to Slay’s time with the Detroit Lions.

The banana pudding increased in popularity around the Eagles locker room, drawing rave reviews from players. “I literally talk to him (Slay) every day about bringing that banana pudding,” said defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who is reportedly signing with the San Francisco 49ers.

Brown, like many Eagles players, is a massive fan of this banana pudding. “I don’t care if I have to pay you,” Brown told Jennifer Slay. “I need it!”

When asked why the pudding was a major hit, the Philadelphia star pass catcher had a very understandable reasoning. “It kind of reminds me of home,” he said.

The Eagles hope banana pudding days are accompanied by as many on-field victories as they were last year. Philadelphia finished as the NFC’s first seed and represented the conference in the Super Bowl in February.

Philadelphia has had some turnover this offseason, but Slay’s return is a huge bright spot. He isn’t the only Eagles defender to return to the team, as Fletcher Cox and James Bradberry have re-upped with the team as well.