Take a bow, AJ Brown! The Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver had a monster game on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown only had six receptions, but three of those receptions were long touchdowns. Even more impressive is the fact that those three touchdowns all came in the first half.

AJ Brown was certainly feeling good after this scintillating win by his Eagles. Unfortunately, that good feeling was hilariously cut short when he was apparently called for a random drug test. The star wide receiver relayed this information on Twitter, along with a cheeky remark for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“I would have a drug test this morning huh lol 🙄 Rogerrrrr this is not random 😭”

The NFL has a random drug testing protocol in place to monitor any potential duping by players. Most major leagues have this system in place, which has led to moments like what happened to AJ Brown here. It’s most likely just a weird coincidence, but it is hilarious to think that the NFL decided to test the Eagles wide receiver after his big game.

The Eagles have been soaring high all season long, thanks in large part to AJ Brown’s presence. The offense has looked completely different, with Brown’s star power giving Jalen Hurts the confidence to launch it deep. This explosive offense (and their equally devastating defense) has led Philly to the top of the NFL this season.

Rings aren’t won in the regular season, though, and Brown knows that all too well. Last season, his Tennessee Titans earned the first seed in the AFC, but were knocked out in the Divisional Round. This time around, Brown is looking to take the Eagles all the way to the Super Bowl.