By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

For both the Philadelphia Eagles and fantasy football managers, AJ Brown has been one of the best receivers in the NFL this season. After some questions to begin the week, Brown looks ready to go in Week 17.

In the Eagles’ final practice of the week, Brown was upgraded to a full participant, via Josh Tolentino of the Philly Inquirer. Brown has been dealing with a knee injury.

Brown was limited during Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. However, it appears that it was more so Brown could rest his knee, rather than him dealing with a serious injury. Prior to this week, Brown hadn’t been listed on the injury report for a reason outside of rest since Week 12.

AJ Brown has been dominant this season. Through 15 games, he has caught 80 passes for 1,304 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is tied for third most receiving yards in the NFL and has the fifth most receiving yards in the league.

Brown has been a boon for the Eagles all season. With him leading the receiving room, Philadelphia’s passing offense ranks third in the NFL, averaging 243.5 yards per game. Last season, when Brown was still a member of the Tennessee Titans, the Eagles’ passing offense finished 23rd, averaging just 200.2 YPG.

For fantasy managers, Brown is a bonafide WR1. No matter who is at quarterback, Brown has proven he can go up and make a grab as well as being incredibly dangerous in the red zone.

After a couple of limited sessions to start the week, Brown looks ready to go in Week 17. Both the Eagles and fantasy managers should expect another big game out of the elite wide receiver.