Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was spotted in a walking boot at Philadelphia Eagles practice, according to a tweet from Around the NFL.

The 26-year-old cornerback is “still in line” to play for the Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, NFL Network Reporter Mike Garafolo wrote in a Friday tweet.

“Sounds like he’s managing his injury with the long buildup to the Super Bowl,” Garafolo wrote. “Still in line to play for the #Eagles against the #Chiefs.”

Avonte Maddox did not participate in either Wednesday’s or Thursday’s practices. Four other players did not take the field on Wednesday or Thursday, including guard Landon Dickerson (elbow/rest), offensive tackle Lane Johnson (groin/rest), center Cam Jurgens (hip/rest) and defensive end Robert Quinn (foot/rest).

Maddox was not issued an injury designation when the Eagles released their final injury report before the NFC title game. He earned a limited role in the team’s first two practices that week and fully practiced the Friday before.

Avonte Maddox had suffered a “significant toe injury” after a late-December game against the Dallas Cowboys, putting him out indefinitely after an MRI confirmed the ailment. The team still did not place him on season-ending injured reserve, instead ruling him out for their next three games, including their matchup with the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Round.

The 5-foot-9-inch cornerback earned 43 tackles, three pass deflections, three forced fumbles and one interception in nine games played for the Eagles this season, according to Pro Football Reference. He earned a season-high eight combined tackles in a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field in Week 2. He also picked off a pass against quarterback Kirk Cousins to receiver Adam Thielen on 3rd-and-long.

Super Bowl 57 will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CST on Feb. 12 in State Farm Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on Fox and Fox Deportes.