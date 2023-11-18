The Philadelphia Eagles made a confusing move after releasing Bernard Williams, a 51-year-old former player, who last played 29 years ago.

So, the Philadelphia Eagles puzzled NFL fans recently with their transaction report, as the franchise chose to cut offensive lineman, Bernard Williams off of the team. The only problem is, that he's 51 years old and hasn't been in the league for 29 years.

Yup, you read that right. Williams was living his life minding his own business when the Eagles apparently finally released him from the roster, per Andrew DiCecco of Inside the Birds. Williams claims he found out about being cut while at work.

“‘I was actually at work when a kid I coached in high school, Ventell Boulware — a scout for the Packers — called [and] asked when was the last time I did anything with the NFL,' Williams told Andrew DiCecco of InsideTheBirds.com. ‘I told him I had just applied for some benefits recently, and he said, ‘Well your name just came across the [transaction] wire.' I’m like, ‘For what?' And he was like, ‘The Eagles released you.' I had some kind of idea, but they never released me. And I always wondered what happened with that. When I went to Canada, the Eagles kept my rights through all of that. They never released my rights. But I had no idea that I was still on the roster 29 years later.'”

Bernard Williams was a former first round pick for the Eagles where he balled out in his rookie year in 1994. However, during the 1995 offseason, Williams was suspended after testing positive for marijuana. He reportedly tested positive while serving his suspension which led to him leaving the NFL for good. He spent time playing football in the XFL, Canadien Football League, and Arena Football.

It's hilarious that the Eagles finally cut Bernard Williams from the team 29 years later. But hey, they can't keep him on the team forever, right?