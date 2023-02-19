Super Bowl 57 was a battle between the top two teams in the NFL in the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. While the Eagles didn’t come out on top, that didn’t stop star pass rusher Brandon Graham from showing his former coach in Andy Reid some love immediately after the game.

Graham broke in with the Eagles back in 2010, and was in Philly for Reid’s final three seasons with the Eagles. While Graham wasn’t the player he is now, it’s clear that Reid had a very big impact on him early in his career, even as Reid’s tenure with Philly was falling apart. Shortly after the game ended, Graham found Reid amid the Chiefs celebration and made sure to congratulate his former coach for his monumental achievement.

BG – one of kind pic.twitter.com/XBmAuTADn6 — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) February 16, 2023

This is a very classy gesture from Brandon Graham, especially considering the outcome of the game. The Eagles had just lost in the Super Bowl, and those types of big losses can be very tough to swallow. And while that may have been the case for Graham, he didn’t show it, and instead made it his mission to find his old coach and give him his due praise.

While Graham had the defining play of the Eagles last Super Bowl appearance, which involved him strip-sacking Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter, he wasn’t able to do something similar this time around. While he’s obviously going to be upset by that, and the fact that Philadelphia lost, he didn’t let that get in the way of congratulating Reid in a heartwarming moment after the game.