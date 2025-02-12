Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley has finally reached the NFL mountaintop, winning the Super Bowl and the Offensive Player of the Year award. However, the dynamic running back isn't satisfied with beating the Kansas City Chiefs.

Barkley also wants to excel on the golf course.

“If I don’t break 80 this offseason… I gotta give up the game,” the 28-year-old tweeted on Tuesday.

Nine-time PGA Tour winner Bryson DeChambeau then offered a helping hand.

“How about we just Break 50 together 👀 ,” the defending U.S. Open champion said.

Breaking 80 means shooting a score of 79 or lower in an 18-hole round, which only four percent of golfers do, via WhyGolf. Breaking 50 in 18 holes is even harder, but that hasn't stopped DeChambeau from trying it with other public figures in two-man scrambles on his YouTube channel. Some guests on his “Break 50” show have included Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Tony Romo, and President Donald Trump.

A Barkley and DeChambeau team-up could break the internet, as they're both on top of their respective worlds at the moment. One might think that Barkley would want to rest after the wear and tear of the NFL season, but the 2024 First-team All-Pro has otherworldly stamina and strength.

Saquon Barkley knows his way around golf

Barkley isn't a stranger to golfing with famous people, either. The former New York Giant hit the trail with former President Barack Obama in October, via CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr.

“The coolest thing I took away from my experience with him was how he treats people, from the caddie, to anybody that came up to him, looked him in the eye. He made sure he had conversations with him, asked him what their name was,” Barkley said. “When you're at that level, and you still take the time to do that, it was genuine too.”

Between that and winning the Super Bowl, the Penn State alum should be prepared for a moment as big as golfing with DeChambeau.