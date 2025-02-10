The Philadelphia Eagles are rolling in Super Bowl LIX largely because of their defense. Patrick Mahomes had the worst start to a game of his career on the biggest stage. One of the reasons was the secondary, including rookie Cooper DeJean. But DeJean left the game with the Eagles up 27-0 with an apparent injury.

“Cooper DeJean just limped off. Avonte Maddox in,” Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

DeJean broke the game open with a pick-six of Mahomes to make it 17-0 Eagles. He also had a solid first half as the punt returner, which was an important position for Philly early in this game. Avonte Maddox was benched for DeJean during the season and came in during the Super Bowl. He made a big play to end a Chiefs drive on fourth down immediately upon entering the game.

DeJean returned to the game as the Chiefs scored their first touchdown of the game late in the third quarter. It's a huge return for Philly, who trusted the secondary to two rookies all season. DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell were both excellent this season and helped make the Eagles the best defense in the league.

The Eagles' defense has dominated the Super Bowl and turned the game into a complete blowout. They got to the quarterback without blitzing, covered perfectly in the secondary, and blew up the run game. And then when the defense got off the field, DeJean made no mistakes and picked up some yards as the punt returner.

The Eagles have a star-studded defense and corner Cooper DeJean is a big part of the reason why. He showed why in the Super Bowl and is a big reason why Philly is on the precipice of ending the Chiefs' three-peat run.