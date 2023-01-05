By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The tragic injury of Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin has put life into perspective for everyone not only in the NFL but in the sports realm.

Even though there is still football to be played in Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season, football itself has become secondary, with the main focus on the status of Damar Hamlin. For Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, Hamlin’s situation has created an opportunity for people in and around the NFL to put words into action (via Zach Berman of The Athletic).

“We’re just here for (the players) right now…and this is an opportunity for us to practice what we preach. Do we really believe the connecting thing, or is it all just BS? This is our opportunity to not only say we’re there for you guys, but also be there for them.”

Damar Hamlin is still at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He remains in critical condition, though, he’s reportedly shown signs of improvement. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday’s game after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. His heartbeat was restored right on the field before he was taken to a hospital by an ambulance.

The Eagles, just like the rest of the league, have Damar Hamlin in their thoughts as they prepare for their Week 18 matchup against the New York Giants at home. They have lost their last two games but can win the No. 1 seed in the NFC outright with a victory over the Giants.