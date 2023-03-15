A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Unable to come up with a new contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, veteran cornerback Darius Slay is now looking for his next gig in the NFL following reports that he is set to be released by the reigning NFC champions.

Darius Slay should generate enough interest in NFL Free Agency from other teams looking to fortify their defenses. But it is also still possible that Slay ultimately takes his talents back to the Eagles. In any case, a cryptic tweet from the defensive back shortly after news of his release didn’t seem to offer a significant clue about what’s next for him.

Slay tweeted “👀👀👀👀👀👀” Wednesday, and it could be interpreted in a number of ways.

Perhaps, Darius Slay was just reacting to the news that defensive tackle Fletcher Cox will be staying with the Eagles after agreeing to a one-year, $10-million contract with Philadelphia. Remember, Cox had a key role in convincing Slay to ink a three-year contract with Philly back in 2020.

“Fletch gave me the call when I was getting traded, saying ‘ Hey Slay, we think we finna traded for you, man. And I’m like, man I want to be there.’ Fletch gave me the call and told me, ‘Hey man, they have a winning program. They win, they get playoffs and stuff like that.’ He convinced me to come over here,” Darius Slay said during an episode of his podcast ahead of Super Bowl 57.

Slay was an integral part of the Eagles’ stout defense in 2022, recording three interceptions and 14 passes defended in 17 games.