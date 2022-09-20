Darius Slay leaves NFL world in awe with epic game for Eagles vs. Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay punished Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings, and the NFL world loved it.

Slay recorded his second interception of Week 2’s Monday Night Football, denying Cousins another touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. For those who missed it, he did the same early in the third quarter when the Vikings QB thought he had the ball landing on the end zone, only to be stolen by the 31-year-old CB.

While the Eagles themselves have struggled to score in the second half–being stagnant at the 24 points they accumulated in the first half–their defense propelled by Slay has really stood out. Imagine the situation Philadelphia would have been in had Slay not been there to intercept that two TD passes from Cousins.

Sure enough after watching Darius Slay dominate and make life hard for the Vikings, current and former NFL players couldn’t help but praise the Eagles star for his incredibly clutch plays.

The likes of Melvin Gordon, Quandre Diggs, Robert Griffin III and many others made sure to give Slay his flowers for his epic display of American Football.

@bigplay24slay get up out that bag slime haha you gon cause problems with the GM upping that pay ‼️ — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) September 20, 2022

Darius Slay is HIM. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 20, 2022

Here are the other reactions from around the NFL, with active and ex-players showing nothing but respect for the Eagles vet.

Damn Slay had em another one! — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) September 20, 2022

@JordanHicks J Hicks!!! Big play — Rodney McLeod (@Rodney_McLeod4) September 20, 2022

Some also couldn’t help but mock Kirk Cousins while praising how elite Slay is.

Darius Slay has been like that!! Elite corner in the league. #Eagles — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 20, 2022

Darius Slay… what a performance! #MNF — Omar C. Bolden (@OmarBolden) September 20, 2022

Both teams ended scoreless in the second half, with the contest finishing at 24-7. And true enough, the Eagles have Slay to thank for the win.