Darius Slay and the Philadelphia Eagles are going to Glendale to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 after destroying George Kittle and the San Francisco 49rs in the NFC Championship Game last Sunday. Turns out, Kittle gave the Eagles, particularly the team’s stop unit, bulletin material ahead of the conference title game and that further motivated Philly to take down the Niners.

“When he said that we looked good on paper, in a football world, we know how to take that. That’s basically saying not too physical. As a defense, with us being one of the best defenses in the league as well, we took that as kind of disrespect,” the Eagles cornerback said recently on an episode of The Darius Slay Show.

Granted that the 49ers had an early setback in the meeting with the Eagles when starting quarterback Brock Purdy left the game with an upper-body injury, there is no denying how massive the role of Philadelphia’s defense was in the team’s 31-7 victory over San Francisco. The Eagles limited San Francisco to only 164 total yards (83 passing and 81 rushing). They 49ers were also just 2 of 8 on third downs, 0 of 2 on fourth downs, and collected a mere total of 11 first downs to 25 by Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ attack.

The Eagles have managed to go this far not only because of their No. 1 ranked offense but also because of their defense which was fourth in the regular season with only 18.8 points allowed per contest.

Slay finished the regular season with three interceptions.