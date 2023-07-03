Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen is not only one of the fastest men in the NFL but one of the fastest men on the planet. One of the best hurdlers in the world, Allen clocked in a time of 13.04 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles at a USATF event last week, the fourth fastest time this year.

Last year he clocked in the third-fastest time ever for the 110-meter hurdles at the same event with a time of 12.84. After another solid showing, Allen said there's no debate about who the fastest man in football is, pushing the likes of Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf aside.

“I definitely am (the fastest),” Allen said. “I'm not gonna roast those guys because what they did was impressive. I raced Tyreek Hill when I was in high school. We raced and he smoked me when we were in high school and DK Metcalf ran a 10.3 a couple years ago is super impressive for a guy that's 6'4″, 6'3″, 225, but I think especially at the top level, top 5, top 10 in the world, there's a big gap in terms of just performance.”

Both Hill and Metcalf competed in USATF events over the last two years. Hill scorched the competition in a 60-meter dash in March while Metcalf stuck with the field in a 100-meter race in May 2021.

Allen signed with the Eagles in April 2022 after six years away from football. He was part of the Eagles practice squad last year and remains with the team this year as training camp approaches. Devon Allen may not have the football prowess that Tyreek Hill and DK Metcalf have, but he thinks there is one attribute he has better than anyone else in the NFL.