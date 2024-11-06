The Philadelphia Eagles will be facing an NFC East rival on Sunday in the reeling Dallas Cowboys, who will be without Dak Prescott after his hamstring injury.

However, the Birds were dealt an injury concern of their own on Wednesday, with DeVonta Smith missing practice due to a hamstring issue, per their injury report.

Smith has been balling out for the Eagles. He leads the team with 35 receptions for 473 yards and four touchdowns. The former Alabama standout was the star of the show out wide in a Week 9 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, reeling in four catches for 87 yards and a TD.

It doesn't sound like this is a serious issue, but it's something to monitor. Quarterback Jalen Hurts also didn't practice because of a rest day. However, A.J. Brown returned for the first time this week after missing the entire second half vs Jacksonville. Brown had an MRI on his knee but it didn't show any significant damage. He should be good to go on Sunday.

In other injury news, tight end Dallas Goedert practiced as well on Wednesday. He's been sidelined for the last three games with a hamstring problem of his own. It does appear he'll suit up in Week 10.

The Eagles are thriving at the moment. They've won four in a row and now sit at 6-2 on the season, which is good for second place in the division. However, the Washington Commanders have a game in hand because they haven't had a bye yet.

While the Cowboys' defense is struggling immensely, Philly will want to have all of their weapons available. Smith is an important piece to the puzzle and one of Hurts' favorite targets. Kick-off on Sunday is scheduled for 1:25 PT at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Stay tuned for more updates on Smith's status as the week rolls on.