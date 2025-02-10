Former Alabama Crimson Tide receiver DeVonta Smith represented his alma mater in spectacular fashion with his display in the Super Bowl. His performance also made history on Sunday night.

Smith had a strong showing for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. He made four catches for 69 yards, scoring a touchdown in the third quarter which made Alabama history.

The performance helped the Eagles beat the Chiefs 40-22, winning Smith his first Super Bowl title. With the feat, he became the fifth player all-time to win the Heisman, a National Title and a Super Bowl.

Smith played for the Crimson Tide from 2017 to 2020, recording 235 catches for 3,965 yards and 46 touchdowns. He won the Heisman and the national championship alongside multiple awards in his final year, achieving career highs across the board that season.

DeVonta Smith, Eagles enter offseason as champions

For the time in his young career, DeVonta Smith is a Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith completed a 2024 campaign that saw him catch 68 passes for 833 yards and eight touchdowns throughout the regular season. In the playoffs, he had 16 receptions for 190 yards and one touchdown.

Throughout his four years in the league, Smith became a trustworthy target for quarterback Jalen Hurts. He usually pairs up with star receiver AJ Brown as the one-two punch of the Eagles' receiving corps, exploiting weaknesses in opposing defenses.

This season was particularly solid for Smith and Brown, especially with opponents having to worry about running back Saquon Barkley's runs. This opened up more chances for the receivers to catch passes and score touchdowns, making the Eagles offense more dangerous for teams to get past.

2024 was a huge success for the Eagles, entering the 2025 offseason fully accomplished as they look to defend their title next season.