The Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) are set to welcome back wide receiver DeVonta Smith for their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers (3-9) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Smith, who missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, confirmed his return with a confident declaration.

“Count me in,” Smith told EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Before his injury, Smith was a critical piece of the Eagles' offense. Over nine games, he recorded 41 receptions for 516 yards and four touchdowns. His last appearance came during the Eagles’ Week 11 victory over the Washington Commanders, where he contributed four catches for 29 yards.

The Eagles managed to thrive in Smith's absence, securing wins against the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens to extend their winning streak to eight games. Head coach Nick Sirianni emphasized the importance of staying focused during this stretch, highlighting that underestimating any opponent can quickly lead to humbling results.

Eagles thrive despite absences as DeVonta Smith's returns adds firepower vs. Panthers

Smith’s return adds significant firepower to an offense already performing at a high level. Running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver A.J. Brown shouldered much of the offensive burden in recent weeks, with Barkley rushing for a franchise-record 255 yards against the Rams. Brown emerged as a reliable primary target in Smith’s absence, but Smith’s return provides quarterback Jalen Hurts with another dynamic option in the passing game.

The timing couldn’t be better for the Eagles as they face a struggling Panthers defense. Carolina ranks second-to-last in the league in total defense, allowing 392.1 yards per game, including a league-worst 166.8 rushing yards per game. Smith's presence is expected to ease the pressure on Brown and diversify the Eagles’ offensive attack.

The Eagles, currently leading the NFC standings, aim to continue their momentum and improve to 11-2. Kickoff against the Panthers is set for 1 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field, where Philadelphia will look to further cement its dominance in the conference.