Devonte Smith’s strong statement on lack of touches compared to AJ Brown vs. Lions

The Philadelphia Eagles won their season opener against the Detroit Lions, 38-35. In the process, newly acquired wide receiver AJ Brown reeled in 10 catches for over 150 yards. Meanwhile, the team’s leading receiver from last season, Devonta Smith, was held without a catch.

Considering Smith was once a highly touted receiver out of Alabama, that could easily have left a bad taste in his mouth. However, on Tuesday Smith addressed the disparity in involvement in the win over the Lions, as captured by Philadelphia Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino.

More DeVonta Smith: “That’s the flow of the game. You never know whose day it’s going to be. Today happened to be his. Next week, things may change. "You never know. You just got to be ready.”https://t.co/pGpUZUZYGS — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) September 13, 2022

“That’s what we brought A.J. Brown here for, to do exactly what he did today. He’s a great leader…I’m looking forward to the rest of the season,” Smith said. That type of comment should be music to Eagles’ fans ears. Devonta Smith went one step further. “That’s the flow of the game. You never know whose day it’s going to be. Today happened to be his. Next week, things may change. “You never know. You just got to be ready.”

Smith did draw four targets from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. But it appears he is fully aware that Brown is the A1 receiver in Philadelphia.

The Eagles are a run-first team in general. On Sunday, they ran the ball 39 times for 216 yards. Four different players ran for a touchdown in the victory, with Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, Kenneth Gainwell and Hurts all finding pay dirt. Considering the way the offense operates, there are likely going to be many more days like this for Smith ahead. It’s comforting to hear that winning seems to be his top priority.