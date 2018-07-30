The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off arguably the best season in franchise history. Head coach Doug Pederson helped lead the team to their first Super Bowl title and was able to battle through the playoffs without his star quarterback, Carson Wentz.

Fortunately for Philadelphia, Wentz is making great process in getting ready to return to the field for the start of the 2018 NFL season. Wentz is currently going through training camp without any restrictions, but there appears to be some concern from Pederson, via Peter King of Pro Football Talk.

Pederson isn’t convinced about Wentz—yet. He told me he saw “a little hesitation” in Wentz on Saturday, though overall Pederson was encouraged, particularly with Wentz taking such a heavy workload in practice. “I think that’s natural. It’s more about his head than his knee right now.”

As Pederson points out, Wentz showing some hesitation as he works his way back to 100 percent is normal. No player is going to show complete confidence in a surgically repaired knee, especially during training camp. The process will continue for Wentz as he prepares to return to the gridiron for the first time since suffering the devastating knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams back in December of last year.

The true test for Wentz will be during the NFL preseason. The Eagles will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 9 in Philadelphia in their first preseason game. It remains uncertain how much Wentz will play during the preseason, but they’ll likely want to see him against an opposing team before the regular season.