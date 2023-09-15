The Philadelphia Eagles have started the 2023 season with a pair of wins over the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings, and they are recognized for their strong starters on both sides of the ball as well as their excellent depth. That depth may be keeping linebacker Rashaan Evans from getting a chance to play with any regularity, and he has asked the team to give him a release from practice squad status.

Rashaan Evans’ practice squad contract was terminated today by the Eagles at his request, per source. Evans has options from several other teams that he is currently considering. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2023

While Evans can't break into the lineup with the Eagles, he believes he may have a chance with at least a few other teams. The Eagles have honored his request and released him from his responsibilities with the team.

The Evans release was one of two moves made by the team. They also waived running back Trey Sermon from Injured Reserve.

The Eagles have not played particularly well in either victory despite their 2-0 status. The Patriots had a chance to win in the late going of the opener before they were outlasted 25-20. The Eagles defeated the Vikings 34-28 and had control of the game throughout, but they allowed Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins to throw for 364 yards while tossing 4 touchdowns passes and keeping it clean on the interception side of the ledger.

The Eagles currently start a trio of Haason Reddick, Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham as the team's starters at the position. In addition to the starters, the Eagles also employ Nolan Smith, Patrick Johnson and Christian Elliss at the linebacker position.

A number of teams don't have the strength or depth at the linebacker position, and that may allow Rashaan Evans to sign on to the roster of another team.