A jury awarded former Philadelphia Eagles special teams player and captain Chris Maragos with $43.5 million in a lawsuit regarding a career-ending knee injury.

Dr. James Bradley and the Rothman Orthopaedics Institute were the parties held responsible for neglecting Maragos’ torn meniscus in 2018, and were ordered to pay the plaintiff $29.2 million and $14.3 million, respectively, via Sports Illustrated.

The 36-year-old won a Super Bowl with both the Seattle Seahawks and Eagles. Maragos was sidelined during Philly’s title run in 2018 after suffering a PCL injury midseason, which was later surgically repaired. The torn meniscus, however, was not treated according to Maragos, and kept him out of action the entirety of the 2018-19 season.

He was then released by the Eagles before retiring in July of 2019. Former teammates testified as witnesses, including Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles. It was bittersweet for Maragos after hearing the long-awaited verdict.

“On Sunday, my team played in the Super Bowl, and I could only watch and wonder whether I could have been out there with them had I received proper medical care,” Maragos said, per Eagles Today. “While I live in constant pain and will never get back on the field, I hope this decision sends a message to teams’ medical staffs that players are people, not just contracts.”

Maragos will now move forward with this triumphant resolution and hope his anguish is mitigated by the impact this case can have on future disputes between athletes and team doctors.

Despite a bitter Super Bowl defeat, Eagles fans can take solace knowing one of their own has been granted the justice he had been seeking for almost five years.