The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round to advance in the playoffs, but the main headline from the game came from the stands. While the Eagles were besting their NFC foe on the field, a disgraced fan was caught on video degrading a Packers fan with obscene insults.

The video went viral on social media, causing the Eagles fan to be identified as Ryan Caldwell, a projects manager at BCT Partners. The consulting firm released a statement acknowledging that they were aware of Caldwell's involvement in the video and would launch an internal investigation. Shortly after, they released a second statement announcing that they had fired Caldwell.

“We condemn our former employee's conduct in the strongest possible terms,” the statement read. “This individual's conduct and language were vile, disgusting, unacceptable and horrific and have no place in our workplace and society. Such conduct is not who we are and not what we stand for.”

Caldwell was caught on video calling a female Packers fan — later identified as Ally Keller — a “dumb ugly c***.” He also taunted Keller's fiancé, Alexander Basara, calling him a “b****” and asking if he was “going to do anything” about it.

Unfortunately for Caldwell, Basara is a prominent social media personality among Packers fans. He has amassed over 10,000 followers on X, formerly Twitter. After the game, Basara tweeted the video, asking other fans to help him identify Caldwell. The video generated over 31 million views.

In addition to his firing, Caldwell has been banned from attending future games at Lincoln Financial Field, according to the New York Post.

Eagles advance to face Rams with win over Packers

As unfortunate as the situation in the crowd was, the Eagles' win propels them to a divisional round meeting with the Los Angeles Rams on Jan. 19. Philadelphia will remain at home for the contest forcing Los Angeles to travel across the country for the matchup.

The two teams did not face each other in the regular season and last met in Week 5 of 2023. The Eagles won that game 23-14 behind a 375-yard game from Jalen Hurts. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua combined for 189 receiving yards in a losing effort.

The Eagles have most of the intangible factors in their favor for the game, aside from their home-field advantage. On top of the cross-country travel, the Rams continue to deal with the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires in their base city, an issue that has been widely publicized. The issue forced the team's Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings to be moved from the SoFi Stadium to the State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

If they pick up another win, the Eagles will advance to their second NFC Championship Game in three years. Philadelphia hosted the title game in 2022 and won dominantly 31-7 over the San Francisco 49ers to send them to Super Bowl LVII.