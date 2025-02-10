Retired boxer Floyd Mayweather was known for his artistry in the ring along with the undefeated record he maintained throughout his career. As Mayweather piled up victory after victory, he was able to earn millions of dollars and that helped him gain the nickname of “Money” during the second half of his career. Mayweather may have made his fortune in the ring, but as the years have gone by, he enjoys making substantial sports bets at big events.

Super Bowl LIX was one of the events that got Mayweather's attention. Mayweather decided that he wanted to back the Eagles — at least in the first half of the game. He decided that he would bet on the Eagles getting 1/2 point against the Chiefs in the first 30 minutes. He put a $40,000 bet on the Eagles at odds of minus-135.

The bet turned out to be an easy winner as the Eagles had a 24-0 lead at the conclusion of the second quarter. The win allowed Mayweather to gain a profit of $29,000 on top of getting his original $40,000 stake back. Mayweather used his Instagram account to show a picture of his winning ticket that offers evidence that such a bet was actually made and cashed.

Did Mayweather make other bets on the game?

One thing that's clear about the former champion is that he is not a modest man. When Floyd Mayweather wins a fight, he tells the world about it. When he wins a major bet, he likes to shout it from the mountain top and then show a picture of the evidence. It's one thing to brag about winning a bet, but it's quite another to show the photo of the proof.

In the case of the Super Bowl, it's fair to question what other bets Mayweather made, if any. Did he make a bet on the game itself? If he did, was it on the Chiefs or the Eagles? Also, after winning his first half wager, did he happen to make a bet on the second half? If he did, which team was it on?

These are fair questions because Money offered proof of his first half wager but he did not substantiate any other wagers. Maybe he kept his money in his pocket — but maybe he did not.

One thing is clear is that Mayweather did not have to worry at any point that his bet might lose. The Eagles defense stopped Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cold and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw two TD passes and also rushed for the opening touchdown of the game.

It was as easy a winning wager as Mayweather could have hoped to make.