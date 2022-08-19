Former Super Bowl champ Chris Long could un-retire, but there’s a catch

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long was once among the best edge rushers in the NFL.

Chris Long made his way to the NFL when he was drafted with the second overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft by the then St.Louis Rams. He then enjoyed an 11-year career in the NFL, spending time with the Rams, New England Patriots, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Long appeared in 162 games throughout his career, while notching 103 career starts. When on the field, he was disruptive. He recorded 332 total tackles, 85 tackles for loss, 15 forced fumbles, and 70 total sacks. He also notched 150 total quarterback hits.

During his career, Chris Long made just three trips to the playoffs. Luckily enough, two of these trips ended with Super Bowl victories.

In 2016, he won it all with the Patriots. Long then made the move to the Eagles during the off-season, where he once again won it all.

Chris Long retired after the 2018 season. But could that soon change?

Recently, Long went on the 33rd Team podcast. During their conversation, he was asked about a potential comeback.

👀👀 Chris Long comeback SZN? 👀👀 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) August 18, 2022

Long gave an interesting answer, stating, “I’d consider it.” He then went on to say, “If somebodies desperate enough to give me a call in November, I think I got a few good disruptions in me still.

Long then went on to say that he is enjoying his life post-retirement, specifically as a podcaster. At 37 years old, a comeback is highly unlikely. At this point, it’s just fun to imagine what Long would look like back on the football field.