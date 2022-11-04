Eagles HC Nick Sirianni speaks out on key Robert Quinn plans for rest of 2022 season

Since joining the Philadelphia Eagles from the Chicago Bears ahead of the NFL trade deadline, Robert Quinn has not factored much into the defensive game plan of the current NFC East leaders.

Quinn made his debut with the Eagles in their Week 8 home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he featured in 26 percent of snaps on defense and logged one quarterback hit. The veteran pass rusher went on to play in the Week 9 road victory against the Houston Texans, and he was called on to take part in a mere seven total snaps.

According to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, the reason for Quinn’s lack of regular playing time against the Texans came down to the packages that the team rolled out on defense.

“Just the way the reps shook out yesterday is kind of how that played out,” Sirianni said during a press conference on Friday. “With being on a short week and everything, it’s just the way the reps played out the other day. Obviously, we want to get him — and it’s the way some of the packages are being called, as well.

“So hey, the reps play out the way they are based off of some of the packages you’re in.”

Quinn has not been used to playing so few snaps on a game-by-game basis. For one, he took part in at least 60 percent of snaps on the defensive side of the ball in each of his seven contests played with the Bears earlier this season.

Moving forward, Sirianni plans to get Quinn his fair share of snaps.

“Now, does he need to get a little bit more reps?” Sirianni said “Yeah, we want him to be kind of in that — we’re kind of where BG [Brandon Graham] was with his reps the other day, and that’s something that that’s not the easiest thing to monitor during the game when Jonathan [Gannon] is trying to make calls to try to stop them.

“But we have to do a better job of making sure that he does get more reps because we know he can affect the game in that manner.”

For now, the Eagles will have a home matchup against the Washington Commanders coming up in Week 10.