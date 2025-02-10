The Philadelphia Eagles embarrassed the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, and they couldn't have done it without their architect. General Manager Howie Roseman made sure before the season started that head coach Nick Sirianni had an elite roster, even if their payroll skyrocketed.

That's why the symbolism of Roseman dancing to Future's “Lil Demon” after the game is delicious, via Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

One of the song's most prominent lyrics is “Go platinum, f— a budget,” which describes Philadelphia's team-building approach last offseason, via The Athletic's Brooks Kubena.

“An organization must be aggressive…Look at Saquon Barkley pouring a giant golden bottle of bubbly down an offensive lineman’s throat,” Kubena wrote. “That image doesn’t exist without a three-year contract that fully guaranteed $26 million to the outlier of a devalued position entering his seventh season. No, Terrell Davis would still own the full-season rushing record he set in 1998, instead of watching Barkley topple it by halftime on Sunday — completing the single greatest season by any running back ever.”

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie wanted the front office to be aggressive, and the Barkley acquisition is only one example of that.

“The trophy eventually reached A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson and Jordan Mailata — four key members of a young offensive core whose combined offseason extensions included $155 million guaranteed,” Kubena continued. “Aggressive. An organization must be aggressive. The Eagles ranked third in the NFL in cash spending in 2024, per Over the Cap. Lurie authorized Roseman to set the market instead of chasing it, to retain a foursome that knew what it took to beat the Chiefs because they’d each suffered the last-minute loss in Super Bowl LVII.”

Not all NFL owners give their GMs that privilege. Many are risk-averse penny pinchers, and that's why they never reach the mountaintop.

Lurie and Roseman, though, have now given the Eagles their first two Super Bowl rings. With the majority of the team's core projected to return next season, there's no telling how much more they may celebrate.