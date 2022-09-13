Insane stat illustrates rookie Jordan Davis’ importance to Eagles defense

When the Philadelphia Eagles selected Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, they were looking for a foundational piece. Through one game, it seems like he will be just that.

Throughout the offseason and entering training camp, Davis was earning praise from those around the league. Many viewed him as one of the top pro-ready rookies heading into the regular season.

During the Eagles’ week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions, Jordan Davis played like a seasoned vet. And with his statistical achievement, the NFL may be in trouble.

There was a drastic difference in production for the Eagles’ defense when Davis was on the field vs when he was off.

When Davis was on the field, the Eagles run defense looked elite. They allowed just 2.9 yards per carry. But when he was taken off, there was a major fall off. They allowed 10.0 yards per carry.

While Davis recorded just two total tackles in his NFL debut, his presence was clearly felt along this defensive front. Along with this, he recorded a PFF defensive grade of 74.3.

During his time in college, Davis was among the most dominant defensive tackles the game has ever seen. He recorded 90 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks over his four seasons at Georgia. And he now seems to be bringing this same impact to the NFL.

Davis was dominant against what could be a top-five offensive line when playing against the Lions. Now heading into week 2, he will have another difficult matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.