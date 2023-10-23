The Philadelphia Eagles got the win over the Miami Dolphins in a marquee Sunday Night Football showdown in Week 7, but rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter is not going home with a Golden Globe trophy after his hilarious flop midgame.

Carter had a hilarious LeBron James explanation though for his embellishment.

“I was thinking of LeBron,” Carter said following the game, per Chris Franklin of NJ.com.

For those who missed it, here’s the flop that was heard around the social media universe. Judge for yourself whether that acting job by Carter deserves an Oscar or a Razzie, but it really does appear that he’s going to need some more classes from the LeBron James School of Baiting Refs Into Calling Fouls.

Someone get Jalen Carter an Oscar for this flop 😅🏆 pic.twitter.com/vUGUu46je7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 23, 2023

At the end of the day, Carter and the Eagles crushed the Dolphins to the tune of a 31-17 score. Carter did not factor much in the contest, finishing with just a solo sack and a tackle for loss. But as a team, the Eagles had the Dolphins’ usually high-flying offense in check. Miami only had 244 total yards and 12 first downs. The Dolphins also had just one trip to the red zone, failing to convert a TD on that lone appearance inside the 20-yard line.

Carter has the opportunity to learn more about the art of flopping from where else but the NBA. The 2023-24 NBA season kicks off this week, with LeBron James and the Lakers taking on reigning and defending NBA champions the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday in Mile High City.