The Philadelphia Eagles have not been the efficient machine on either side of the ball that they were last year. They have been pushed hard by the New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders, but they are still 4-0, one of the 2 undefeated teams in the league along with the San Francisco 49ers. Jalen Hurts has directed the team to its undefeated status even if the wins have not been picture perfect.

The Eagles needed overtime to get past the Commanders in Week 4, taking a 34-31 triumph even though Washington scored the tying touchdown on the final play of regulation. Hurts directed the offense to come from behind in regulation, and then to the victory in the extra session. He says coming through in pressure situations is what his game is all about.

“My whole career has kind of been a rollercoaster in terms of being in different and unique and unprecedented moments, which you may call pressure and stormy and that fire,” Hurts said. “But that’s what I was born in. I feel like it’s a unique feeling being in those situations because you work so hard and you prepare so hard, and you go through so much to put yourself in a position where you’re comfortable in those moments.”

The Eagles knew they needed their best effort against the Commanders, because that team handed them their first defeat last year. The Eagles fell behind 17-7 before they were able to make a comeback.

Jalen Hurts completed 25 of 37 passes in the game for 319 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. He outdueled Washington quarterback Sam Howell who completed 29 of 41 passes for 290 yards with 1 touchdown.

The Eagles received a huge contribution from wide receiver A.J. Brown, who caught 9 passes for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns.