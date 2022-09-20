Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts put the Minnesota Vikings in a world of hurt all game long, taking matters into his own hands all the while decimating the Vikings’ backline in a 24-7 victory that felt like more of a blowout than it actually was. Hurts put up a masterclass performance, cementing himself as one of the best dual threats in the NFL, and he joins lofty company in the process.

Jalen Hurts put up 333 passing yards and threw one for a touchdown, while rushing for a total of 57 yards and scoring two on his own off the snap against the Vikings, being one of only seven players in NFL history to reach those numbers in a single game, joining the likes of Russell Wilson (2019), Cam Newton (2012), three-time Super Bowl champion Steve Young (1991 and 1998), and Michael Vick, who also did it for the Eagles franchise back in 2010.

Included in this elite group of players is former Vikings quarterback Daunte Culpepper (2002), who was a three-time Pro Bowler, and Bobby Layne, who accomplished the feat for the Detroit Lions 72 years ago.

Hurts was in command all night long, propelling the Eagles into a lead they will never relinquish. He outperformed Kirk Cousins by a mile and a half, who completed 27/46 passes for just one touchdown against three interceptions.

Nevertheless, Hurts’ loud and stellar performance was equally matched by the Eagles defense, especially cornerback Darius Slay, who had two resounding interceptions that put the game to bed if it wasn’t over already. The Eagles have looked frightening thus far this season, and Hurts has been instrumental in their bid to improve on last season’s 9-8 record and playoff defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If Jalen Hurts can sustain performances like these on a more consistent basis, he might find himself in the MVP conversation soon. Sure, it’s still too early in the season, but at only 24 years old, the sky is the limit for Hurts. Hurts and the Eagles will look to move to 3-0 on the season in next week’s division matchup against the Washington Commanders.