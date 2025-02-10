The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, and Jalen Hurts led the way for them while capturing Super Bowl MVP. Hurts has always been a cool, calm, and collected person, and he has many one-liners that keep the fans excited.

Well, he had the ultimate one-line when asked if winning this Super Bowl will finally make him feel validated, according to NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

“I had a purpose before anyone had an opinion. That thing is still true,” Hurts said.

Though some people enjoyed the quote, others decided to roast him for using the same quote again.

“He’s about to go on a generational quote run,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Bro tryna be like Tatum so bad,” another user wrote.

“He lives his life by quotes. That's his purpose,” a third user wrote.

If there's one thing that Hurts is going to do, it's give a motivational message. At this point, he's good to say whatever he feels is motivational for the rest of the year.

Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to Super Bowl win

It was a complete team effort for the Eagles to take down the Chiefs. On defense, they made it hard on Patrick Mahomes on almost every drive, and they were able to sack him six times. On offense, the passing game was much needed since the Chiefs sold out on the run, but that was no problem for Jalen Hurts.

After the game, Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP, and he shared what it took for them to defeat the Chiefs.

“Defense wins championships. We saw how they played today. We saw the difference they made in the game. They gave us opportunities, gave us short fields. And we're able to do what we do. We've always said it's about being able to win in different ways. We've been dominant in the run game. We've been efficient in the passing game. We've just done what needed to be done,” Hurts said.

The Eagles had shown all year that they were one of the best teams in the league, and on the biggest stage of them all, they continued to dominate. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Eagles were right back here next season because they'll have most of their players returning, and they always find a way to get better every season. As of now, they're going to celebrate for the next couple of months and then get back to work.