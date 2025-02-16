Going into Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts couldn't forget how the last one had him feeling. In fact, those feelings were what fueled his pre-game speech to the team the night before their dominant 40-22 Super Bowl victory against the Chiefs. Now that the dust has settled from that Super Bowl — and after general manager Howie Roseman took a beer can to the head for his guys — the video of Hurts speaking to his team got released, showing how much of a leader he is in that Eagles locker room.

“Last time being here, that s**t changed my life,” Hurts said in his classically stoic fashion. “It changed my life, and it changed my mentality, and it changed everything. Because, for so long, I was seeking — because what would I do when I got this moment again? What would I do when this opportunity met me again — on the biggest stage, everybody watching? And I didn't get benched. I put on a good show. I couldn't have done that without you guys, but, I left that motherf***er so empty. S**t doesn't matter but winning.

“When you talk about team sports — and you talk about everything that we've gone through — there's been admission this whole motherf***ing time. So, for all the hard work — and everything we've been able to do to this point — just take it one play at a time, let it come to you, and ask yourself how you want to be remembered.”

It was clear by the way he spoke in his speech that the feeling of losing in the biggest game, on the biggest stage, in front of their biggest audience, had a monumental impact on Hurts and the Eagles.

To put so much into a season, just to come up short in the last game of the year has to be a tough pill to swallow.

And as Hurts put it, he was empty following the Eagles' 38-35 loss in Super Bowl LVII.

However, even with as low as he once felt, no one can deny that Hurts is a Super Bowl Champion forever.

Whether he ends his NFL career as a one-time Super Bowl Champion, that's up to him and the Eagles to decide.

But, if the Eagles get a chance to go to another Super Bowl, and Jalen Hurts gives another pre-game speech like the one he gave before Super Bowl LIX, go ahead and hand the trophy to Philly. Because Hurts had his guys ready to run through a brick wall for him.