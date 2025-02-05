The Philadelphia Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl on the strength of their ground game in a dominant 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship. The Eagles’ offensive line was a difference maker in the matchup, and Landon Dickerson delivered a heroic performance for Philly.

The Pro Bowl left guard switched to center when Cam Jurgens was unable to start due to a back injury. Not only did Dickerson play an unfamiliar position for the first time in his four-year career, he played through significant pain after sustaining a knee injury. Eventually, he was forced to come out of the contest in the second half with Jurgens replacing him. But don’t count on Dickerson missing the championship game.

When asked what it would take to keep him from playing in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, Dickerson was blunt. “Probably getting carted off on a stretcher,” the three-time Pro Bowler said, per Eagles reporter Jeff McLane on X. Dickerson confirmed he will play in the title game despite his knee injury.

The Eagles’ offensive line is key to Super Bowl victory

The Eagles’ offensive line has been a force of nature this season. Even with Jurgens sitting out most of the snaps against the Commanders and Dickerson filling in at center, Philadelphia rushed for seven of the team’s eight touchdowns in route to a demolition of Washington.

The line helped All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley lead the league with 2,005 rushing yards this season — just 101 yards shy of breaking Eric Dickerson’s long standing single-season record. Barkley has 442 rushing yards and five touchdowns in three playoff games this year. He’s just 30 yards away from making NFL history for the most rushing yards in a season including the playoffs.

The teams’ initial injury reports for practice ahead of the Super Bowl were a stark contrast. While the Chiefs were healthy, the Eagles listed nine players as DNP. Dickerson was out with a knee injury and Jurgens sat with a back ailment. Fortunately for Eagles fans, both linemen will play in the Super Bowl as Dickerson confirmed his availability and Jurgens said he’s good to go for Sunday.

Barkley’s rushing, behind the Eagles' line, was a tone setter in a big win against the Commanders. Now Philadelphia hopes to ride a similar formula to a title against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. While letting Jalen Hurts out of his straitjacket led to one of the quarterback’s best performances of the season, the team would love to be in position to grind out the game on the ground in the second half against Kansas City, preventing the Chiefs from achieving their three-peat.