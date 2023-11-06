A knee injury couldn't slow down Jalen Hurts as he led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Week 9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys despite the pain.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has been playing through a painful knee injury for several weeks. Despite numerous scares, Hurts continues to gut out performances, and more importantly, wins. His commitment is unquestionable.

Hurts was clear what Philly and the Eagles mean to him, saying after the team's 28-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys, “For this team, for this city, I’ll do anything,” courtesy of Fox 29 Philadelphia's Chris O'Connell.

Despite not appearing on the team's injury report, Hurts is known to be dealing with an unknown injury affecting his right knee. He's been seen limping and grimacing in previous games. Which made what happened on Sunday even scarier.

Hurts took a direct shot to his injured knee from Dallas' superstar defender Micah Parsons near the end of the game's first half. The QB limped off the field and needed a Philly timeout to collect himself. He did not, however, miss any plays.

As has been the case, whatever pain Hurts was experiencing couldn't hold him down for long. He finished the game with an efficient 17-for-23 statline, throwing for 207 yards and two touchdowns without an interception.

He added 36 yards rushing on 10 carries, scoring yet another touchdown via the Eagles' tush push QB sneak.

Philadelphia's win pushed them to an 8-1 record, putting more distance between it and Dallas, who fell to 5-3. With the NFL's best record and a playoff berth virtually guaranteed at this point, perhaps the team can look to protect Hurts a bit more as the season wears on.

Then again, the pain and pressure only seem to energize Hurts. He's already made it clear nothing will stop him for giving his all for his team and his city.