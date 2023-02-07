The door for a potential reunion with the New York Giants is open if you ask Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry. The 29-year-old defensive back, who is currently preparing with his team for Super Bowl 57 against the Kansas City Chiefs, said that is possible that after this season, he will be back in Giants uniform.

“James Bradberry said he’d be open to returning to the Giants and paid big compliment to DB coach Jerome Henderson,’ per Bob Brookover of NJ.com.

Potential doesn’t always translate to reality, and in the case of Bradberry, he can still get better offers from other teams. However, it’s not easy to see why he will always be linked to the Giants since it was with New York that he earned his only Pro Bowl nod so far in his seven-year career in the NFL. Before playing for the Eagles, Bradberry spent two seasons with the Giants from 2020 to 2021. During those seasons, he collected seven interceptions and two forced fumbles along with 1010 combined tackles across 32 games (31 starts).

Bradberry has been a fantastic weapon downfield as well for the Eagles’ defense. Per Pro Football Focus, he has an overall rating of 74.1 thanks mainly to a coverage grade of 80.2. He racked up three interceptions in the 2022 NFL regular season.

The Giants released Bradberry to clear some cap space back in May 2022 before he found his way to the Eagles via a one-year deal worth $7.25 million. Given his performance in the 2022 NFL season, there should be plenty of interest in him from other teams come the offseason.