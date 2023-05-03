Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Philadelphia Eagles took one of the more polarizing prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft when they selected Jalen Carter. Jason Kelce understands Carter‘s off-field red flags. But that doesn’t mean he isn’t excited to see the Eagles first-round NFL Draft pick playing in Philadelphia.

Prior to the draft, Carter was arrested and charged with racing and reckless driving. That arrest had him sliding down draft boards and many questioning his character. Kelce spoke about those concerns and what they mean for the Eagles on his New Heights podcast.

“I was definitely very happy they took Jalen Carter. I felt it was pretty fortunate that he fell that far for the Eagles, from a talent perspective. Obviously it’s a concern whenever there’s character stuff out there. But I think people do a lot of growing in college and after college. These are still young men.”

“Jalen gets the opportunity to re-invent himself. He clearly has the talent to be a premier player in this league. As long he does things right, as long as he become a professional, he has a chance to have a life-changing career in the NFL.”

Kelce noted that for all NFL Draftees, they’re in the midst of ‘highly transformative years.’ While it’s no excuse for bad behavior, Kelce believes people could change. Coming to the NFL should set Carter on the right back.

Jalen Carter will now have an opportunity to play with Kelce. Coming off of a Super Bowl run, Philadelphia is looking to maintain their success. After a chaotic NFL Draft experience, Carter is poised to play a big role with the Eagles.

Jason Kelce seems pretty amped about it.