The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions once more. Philadelphia blew out Kansas City 40-22 in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday, earning their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. One former player took a chance to congratulate the team and the city after the huge win.

Former Eagles center Jason Kelce shared a lengthy message on social media on Monday night following Super Bowl 59. In his message, he addressed the Eagles, their fans, and his brother Travis.

Kelce started by sharing that he now understands the conflicting emotions his parents felt in Super Bowl 57.

“That game was odd for me to watch if I’m being completely honest. I knew it was going to be mixed emotions before, during, and after, and I now know what my parents had to deal with two years ago,” Kelce said.

Kelce also spent some time praising the Eagles for their impressive accomplishment.

“I am very proud for Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni, and this entire team,” Kelce continued. “They have persevered greatly, answered their critics amazingly, and proved themselves to be undoubtedly the best team this season….A true representation of the toughness and grit that makes Philadelphia what it is. Well done fellas, well fucking done.”

Jason Kelce shares sobering message for Travis Kelce, Chiefs after Super Bowl 59 loss to Eagles

Kelce also shared a message for his brother Travis, and his teammates on the Chiefs, in his post.

“As for my brother, There isn’t a person I love or care about more,” Kelce said. “It has been tough to process these feelings, of course I feel for him and am always rooting for him, but I know he does not need, nor want my pity. He has amassed greatness few on this planet could ever dream of, as has his team, and they should feel pride in their accomplishments this season and in the past. I know right now they are still thinking of last night and the shortcomings in the last game, But in time that will fade, and the greatness they have exhibited as a group will remain as one of the most dominant eras of football ever.”

Finally, Kelce congratulated the city of Philadelphia and said he looks forward to the parade on Friday.

“Congratulations Philadelphia, I look forward to the speeches and celebrations that will happen in the coming days. I mean who doesn’t love a parade! In the words of Chase Utley “World F****** Champs”, and to all the haters out there, remember what my man Jay Ajayi said “F*** Em.”

Kelce concluded his post with a classic Philadelphia signoff, “Go Birds.”