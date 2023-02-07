Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are set to face each other in the Super Bowl. They are the first brothers to ever face each other in the NFL’s biggest game, and the two are leaning into the competitiveness of it all.

Jason Kelce, who is the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles, was questioned about times he hates his brother. His response to the question was incredibly hilarious.

Two very legit times to hate your brother pic.twitter.com/7VKrO8UaiH — PFF (@PFF) February 7, 2023

Beyond the jokes, Kelce understands this is a big moment for his family. And of course, there are some insane bragging rights on the line for both brothers in this matchup.

“Whoever wins this one is going to have the ultimate bragging rights. We’re always rooting for each other, I always want him to do well, but I would sure love to have this one over his head and have at least something over top of Trav,” Jason Kelce said.

However, they aren’t going to be adversarial heading into the game. The two have released episodes of their New Heights podcast ahead of the Super Bowl, and that won’t be the end of their communication either.

“We’re going to talk throughout the week,” the Eagles center said. “We might not be giving out any strategy throughout the week ahead.”

The Eagles are searching for their first Super Bowl since 2017. Philadelphia defeated Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on the strength of a magical run from Nick Foles.

For the Kansas City Chiefs, they are searching for their first Super Bowl since 2019. They also made the Super Bowl in 2020, but they fell to Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa Bay.