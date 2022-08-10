Jason Kelce’s shocking Week 1 Eagles status after elbow surgery

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce underwent surgery Tuesday in what the team called a “routine cleanout.” Kelce attempted to work through the issue during training camp but thought it best to get it taken care of. After his surgery, Kelce’s tentative status for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season was revealed- and it’s pretty shocking. Here are the details, per Tim McManus of ESPN.

“Kelce decided to have the procedure after trying to work through some lingering discomfort. There is no official timetable for his return to play, though a league source indicated it was realistic that he will be ready for the season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 11.”

“There is no official timetable for his return to play.” That’s an easy way to scare an entire city! In all seriousness, McManus goes on to report that it’s “realistic” that Jason Kelce will be on the field for the Eagles in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season against the Detroit Lions.

That’s at least encouraging for the Eagles, whose training camp injury report has ballooned lately. The likes of DeVonta Smith, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and tight end Grant Calcaterra are all managing injuries, as well as Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard.

Kelce, 34, has been a mainstay on the Eagles’ line since he was selected in the sixth round of the 2011 draft. He’s made five Pro Bowls and has earned All-Pro honors four times.

The veteran lineman was the anchor for a dominant Eagles offensive line in 2021. Fans will now hope that he’s good o go when Week 1 rolls around.