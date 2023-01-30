When a team gets to the Super Bowl, the top assistant coaches are often sought after candidates for head coaching positions. That certainly applies to Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

However, Gannon has no plans to leave the Eagles. After Philadelphia’s 31-7 triumph over the San Francisco 49ers  in the NFC title game, Gannon refuted the idea that he would be leaving his current employers.

“Philly is keeping me,” was Gannon’s response to a television inquiry on his future status. “Good, bad or indifferent, I’m staying here.”

The Eagles were able to shut down the 49ers in the title game. San Francisco scored on a 23-yard run by Christian McCaffrey in the second quarter that tied the score at 7-7, but were held off the scoreboard after that.

The 49ers offense was handicapped throughout the game by injuries to quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson. Once the Eagles took a two-touchdown lead before the end of the first half, the Niners were unable to climb out of the hole and make it a competitive game.

Jonathan Gannon’s defense was dynamic throughout the season. The Eagles led the league in pass defense, allowing just 179.8 yards per game. The Eagles were also second in yards allowed with a mark of 301.5 yards per game and were tied for seventh in points allowed at 20.2 per game.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, Eagles

Chiefs’ Andy Reid sends direct message to Eagles after beating Bengals for Super Bowl berth

Gerard Angelo Samillano ·

kansas city chiefs, philadelphia eagles, super bowl

Super Bowl 57 odds: Chiefs open as favorites but line swings to Eagles

Kendall Capps ·

Super Bowl LVII, Eagles, Chiefs, Eagles Chiefs Super Bowl LVII, Super Bowl LVII halftime show

How to watch Super Bowl: Eagles-Chiefs TV channel, stream, halftime show

Enzo Flojo ·

The great strength of the Philadelphia defense was the team’s ability to rush the passer. The Eagles had four pass rushers with double-digit sacks, something no other team could match.

Jonathan Gannon now has the responsibility of designing a Super Bowl game plan while knowing he will remain with the Eagles for the foreseeable future.