When a team gets to the Super Bowl, the top assistant coaches are often sought after candidates for head coaching positions. That certainly applies to Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Jonathan Gannon to @BrelandFOX29 after the game. “Philly is keeping me. Good bad or indifferent I’m staying here.” pic.twitter.com/TCaK5bQIGy — David Grzybowski (@DavidGrzyTV) January 29, 2023

However, Gannon has no plans to leave the Eagles. After Philadelphia’s 31-7 triumph over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game, Gannon refuted the idea that he would be leaving his current employers.

“Philly is keeping me,” was Gannon’s response to a television inquiry on his future status. “Good, bad or indifferent, I’m staying here.”

The Eagles were able to shut down the 49ers in the title game. San Francisco scored on a 23-yard run by Christian McCaffrey in the second quarter that tied the score at 7-7, but were held off the scoreboard after that.

The 49ers offense was handicapped throughout the game by injuries to quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson. Once the Eagles took a two-touchdown lead before the end of the first half, the Niners were unable to climb out of the hole and make it a competitive game.

Jonathan Gannon’s defense was dynamic throughout the season. The Eagles led the league in pass defense, allowing just 179.8 yards per game. The Eagles were also second in yards allowed with a mark of 301.5 yards per game and were tied for seventh in points allowed at 20.2 per game.

The great strength of the Philadelphia defense was the team’s ability to rush the passer. The Eagles had four pass rushers with double-digit sacks, something no other team could match.

Jonathan Gannon now has the responsibility of designing a Super Bowl game plan while knowing he will remain with the Eagles for the foreseeable future.