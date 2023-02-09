Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis believes that the experiences of some of the team’s players in playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide or Georgia Bulldogs in college have sharpened them for the Super Bowl.

Davis, a product of Georgia football, had played in big college games before coming over to the NFL, but apart from being used to playing under the bright lights, he also said that the teachings the players learned during their days in Alabama or Georgia will serve them well in the Super Bowl.

Jordan Davis with an interesting answer on how the experiences at Alabama and Georgia have prepared the #Eagles players who went there for the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/Y41Irr4dJw — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 9, 2023

Davis, who was taken by the Eagles 13th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, played four years with the Bulldogs from 2018 to 2021, during which he won a College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The rookie has been solid with the Eagles in his first season in the NFL, with Pro Football Focus giving him an overall grade of 71.4.

Apart from Davis, another Eagles player who played for the Georgia Bulldogs is linebacker Nakobe Dean. There are more Alabama Crimson Tide players on the Eagles’ roster, though, with wide receiver DeVonta Smith, center Landon Dickerson, and cornerback Josh Jobe all having college experiences playing in Tuscaloosa.

The Eagles have finished the regular season with a 14-3 record, the best in the NFC. In the NFL playoffs, Jordan Davis and the Eagles mowed down the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Round before blasting the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Super Bowl 57 will be played on Sunday in Glendale, with the Eagles going up against the AFC champs Kansas City Chiefs.